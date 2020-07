Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Encanto at Dos Lagos beckons you to discover the lifestyle you've been yearning for; where food, fun and fashion are always within short reach - The Shops at Dos Lagos directly across the street, and The Crossings at Corona only a half-mile away. From concerts to movies to champagne brunch, it's all nearby. With this stylish, social location as the backdrop you may end up the center of your social circle.