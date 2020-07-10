Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:34 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1192 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
$
25 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2110 San Diego Dr
2110 San Diego Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1684 sqft
Welcome to Monterey Village! - Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2320 Del Mar Way
2320 Del Mar Way, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
735 sqft
Great location with a view of the hills. Very private, no units behind you. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath very spacious condo has a light and bright kitchen with granite counter tops, oven and microwave.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
13969 Agua Clara Circle
13969 Agua Clara Cir, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1860 sqft
This beautiful detached single family is located in a desirable community Sendero. Close to shopping, schools. Club house with swimming pool! This home features 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths. Open space, bright.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2275 Del Mar Way
2275 Del Mar Way, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Wonderful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the highly desired Sage Canyon complex in Sierra Del Oro just past the Orange County/Yorba Linda border.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2548 Avenida Del Vista
2548 Avenida Del Vista, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
673 sqft
Welcome Home to your completely renovated - updated Corona condo for your enjoyment. This super cute down stairs unit features, 1 nice size bedroom with lots of closet space and a full size full bath room - with tube/shower unit.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2684 Cold Springs Ln
2684 Cold Springs Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Studio apartment - Property Id: 248608 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom 1 full kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, fresh paint, 2 in 1 washer and dryer, separate entry and access, on street parking, no pets, no smoking, 2 persons

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
747 Savi Drive #104
747 Savi Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1675 sqft
Resort Style Living-Boardwalk Town Home - MAJOR RENT REDUCTION for immediate occupancy!!!New construction at the luxury Boardwalk Townhomes. Resort-style living in a gated community with pool, spa & cabana's, tot lot & bbq's.
Results within 1 mile of Corona
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Corona
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

July 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Corona rents increased significantly over the past month

Corona rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,820 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,276 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona

    As rents have increased slightly in Corona, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,276 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Corona is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

