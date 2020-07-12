107 Apartments for rent in Corona Hills, Corona, CA
Verified
11 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
10 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
1 Unit Available
532 Brookhaven Drive
532 Brookhaven Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1449 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful house situated in a prime area of Corona! As you enter, you can see a high ceiling surrounded by mirrors which give you a luxurious look. All laminated wood floor throughout.
1 Unit Available
444 Mondale Street
444 Mondale Street, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2187 sqft
444 Mondale Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two story in Corona Hills won't last! - Two story in highly deisrable community of Corona Hills off McKinley, within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 91 and 15 freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Corona Hills
Verified
8 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
941 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live in Corona Hills. Available to see on 7/5/2020.
1 Unit Available
1980 Las Colinas Circle
1980 Las Colinas Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.
1 Unit Available
519 Cedarbrook Lane
519 Cedarbrook Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways.
1 Unit Available
1035 La Terraza Circle
1035 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
941 sqft
Corona Hills! Gated Community, 941 Sq/Ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 decks, one for each bedroom with nice views.
1 Unit Available
3827 Grant St
3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
1803 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389 Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story,
1 Unit Available
3741 Harvill Lane
3741 Harvill Lane, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3741 Harvill Lane #4. Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath top unit apartment. Offers a large on-site laundry facility, and central air conditioning and heating. Fresh paint. New laminate hardwood flooring. 1 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Corona Hills
Verified
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified
4 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified
14 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
3 Units Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified
19 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
