Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

13 Cheap Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1030 Vista Del Cerro, Unit 206
1030 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Corona - Fabulous unfurnished, 1-bedroom, upstairs condo in great gated Triana community of Corona. It offers stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer appliances. One car garage, central HVAC, and balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1014 La Costa Drive
1014 La Costa Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Ready to move in!! This condo is in gated community near shopping, freeways and parks.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2684 Cold Springs Ln
2684 Cold Springs Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Studio apartment - Property Id: 248608 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom 1 full kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, fresh paint, 2 in 1 washer and dryer, separate entry and access, on street parking, no pets, no smoking, 2 persons
Results within 5 miles of Corona
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra
3 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,403
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlanza
4 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Corona
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5567 34th St
5567 34th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6121 Riverside Drive
6121 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
11371 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 Bath SENIOR 55+ and better apartment. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE AGE 55. max 2 occupants No Exceptions. enjoy modern living in chino. this unit features one walk in shower and and one bedroom.

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Corona rents declined over the past month

Corona rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,267 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona

    As rents have increased slightly in Corona, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,267 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Corona.
    • While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Corona is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

