One11 Apartments
One11 Apartments

111 W Harrison St · (760) 208-1620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA 92880
North Main Street District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One11 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
One11 luxury apartments in Corona, CA is the latest addition to the Main Street Metro development. Our apartment homes are designed with contemporary accents and finishes. We offer one and two bedroom apartments with amazing amenities including designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood-inspired flooring and quartz countertops. Relax by the luxurious swimming pool or lounge in the poolside cabanas, entertain in the outdoor lounge and game pub, work out in the well-appointed fit studio, or check your email in the complimentary wi-fi lounge.

We are conveniently located adjacent to the NEW Corona Metro Retail Center and within walking distance of the Corona Metrolink Station, supplying an easy metro ride to nearby Orange County and Los Angeles. More than a place to live, One11 is a sophisticated lifestyle experience that redefines upscale urban apartment living. Call today and schedule your private tour of our Corona, CA luxury apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom). $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does One11 Apartments have any available units?
One11 Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does One11 Apartments have?
Some of One11 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One11 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
One11 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One11 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, One11 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does One11 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, One11 Apartments offers parking.
Does One11 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One11 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One11 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, One11 Apartments has a pool.
Does One11 Apartments have accessible units?
No, One11 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does One11 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, One11 Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

