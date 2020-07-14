One11 Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage

One11 luxury apartments in Corona, CA is the latest addition to the Main Street Metro development. Our apartment homes are designed with contemporary accents and finishes. We offer one and two bedroom apartments with amazing amenities including designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood-inspired flooring and quartz countertops. Relax by the luxurious swimming pool or lounge in the poolside cabanas, entertain in the outdoor lounge and game pub, work out in the well-appointed fit studio, or check your email in the complimentary wi-fi lounge.



We are conveniently located adjacent to the NEW Corona Metro Retail Center and within walking distance of the Corona Metrolink Station, supplying an easy metro ride to nearby Orange County and Los Angeles. More than a place to live, One11 is a sophisticated lifestyle experience that redefines upscale urban apartment living. Call today and schedule your private tour of our Corona, CA luxury apartments.