Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool garage hot tub yoga on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access playground

Metro at Main is conveniently located North off the 91 freeway adjacent to the Metrolink Station in Corona, CA. Our brand new presence is creating a buzz throughout the Inland Empire. Kick back, relax and scroll through our website. You’ll find a stunning range of one and two-bedroom apartment apartments in Corona with private balconies, plenty of storage space, and garages available too. Every inch of the property has been specifically created to enjoy life. We have a rooftop lounge with breathtaking views, state-of-the art fitness center and a pet park for all our four-legged residents. Treat yourself to something special and live here with us.