Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

Montecito at Dos Lagos

2708 Blue Springs Dr · (319) 209-5636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA 92883
Dos Lagos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-301 · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 6-301 · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montecito at Dos Lagos.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our apartments in Corona, CA are nestled amidst the tranquility of Temescal Canyon and picturesque Cleveland National Forest-Montecito at Dos Lagos brings you a setting that promotes complete escape. A breathtaking lakeside location is just the beginning. Enjoy the rolling hillside with a round of golf at neighboring Dos Lagos Golf Course or energize yourself with the excitement of The Shops at Dos Lagos presenting enviable shopping, restaurants and entertainment just steps from your door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Attached garage: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montecito at Dos Lagos have any available units?
Montecito at Dos Lagos has 2 units available starting at $2,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does Montecito at Dos Lagos have?
Some of Montecito at Dos Lagos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montecito at Dos Lagos currently offering any rent specials?
Montecito at Dos Lagos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montecito at Dos Lagos pet-friendly?
Yes, Montecito at Dos Lagos is pet friendly.
Does Montecito at Dos Lagos offer parking?
Yes, Montecito at Dos Lagos offers parking.
Does Montecito at Dos Lagos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montecito at Dos Lagos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montecito at Dos Lagos have a pool?
Yes, Montecito at Dos Lagos has a pool.
Does Montecito at Dos Lagos have accessible units?
No, Montecito at Dos Lagos does not have accessible units.
Does Montecito at Dos Lagos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montecito at Dos Lagos has units with dishwashers.
