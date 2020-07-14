Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our apartments in Corona, CA are nestled amidst the tranquility of Temescal Canyon and picturesque Cleveland National Forest-Montecito at Dos Lagos brings you a setting that promotes complete escape. A breathtaking lakeside location is just the beginning. Enjoy the rolling hillside with a round of golf at neighboring Dos Lagos Golf Course or energize yourself with the excitement of The Shops at Dos Lagos presenting enviable shopping, restaurants and entertainment just steps from your door.