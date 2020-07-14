Montecito at Dos Lagos

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Attached garage: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month. Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.