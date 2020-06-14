73 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Corona renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
11 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dos Lagos
30 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
19 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
11 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
5 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Sierra del Oro
18 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,551
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 La Terraza Circle
1035 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
941 sqft
Corona Hills! Gated Community, 941 Sq/Ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 decks, one for each bedroom with nice views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4630 Pennyroyal Drive
4630 Pennyroyal Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1904 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home, located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
998 sqft
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202 Available 06/16/20 CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! Available Mid June - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Corona Hills
1 Unit Available
2240 Indigo Hills Dr 1
2240 Indigo Hills Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious Townhome in desirable neighborhood! - Property Id: 300040 MOVE-IN ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Corona Hill's Laing's First Edition Townhome End Unit inside tract location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES
City Guide for Corona, CA

"Corona is the talk of the whole world... thousands will see the greatest speed demons smash all records Tuesday." (Corona Courier, Sept. 4, 1913)

In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Corona, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Corona renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

