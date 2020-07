Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub package receiving garage car wash area cc payments internet access online portal

Hensley at Corona Pointe Apartments in Corona, CA features 1 & 2 bedroom apartments. You'll soon be enjoying life-enhancing upgrades around the property, including a refreshed pool area with brand-new pool furniture and outdoor showers, upgraded business center, and even a fully renovated fitness center with new equipment. Within the homes you can expect upgraded kitchens with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances along with wood-style flooring and new stackable washer and dryers! Our apartments for rent in Corona offer the upgraded lifestyle you deserve to really make you feel at home.