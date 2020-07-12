/
/
/
sierra del oro
126 Apartments for rent in Sierra del Oro, Corona, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
14 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
998 sqft
CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2110 San Diego Dr
2110 San Diego Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1684 sqft
Welcome to Monterey Village! - Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2316 Sageleaf Circle
2316 Sageleaf Circle, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
300 sqft
1-bedroom and 1-bath suite for rent with private entrance and an attached 2-car garage with direct access. THERE'S NO KITCHEN OR KITCHENETTE. The unit will have a microwave and small refrigerator.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2275 Del Mar Way
2275 Del Mar Way, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Wonderful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the highly desired Sage Canyon complex in Sierra Del Oro just past the Orange County/Yorba Linda border.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra del Oro
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4630 Pennyroyal Drive
4630 Pennyroyal Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1904 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2548 Avenida Del Vista
2548 Avenida Del Vista, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
673 sqft
Welcome Home to your completely renovated - updated Corona condo for your enjoyment. This super cute down stairs unit features, 1 nice size bedroom with lots of closet space and a full size full bath room - with tube/shower unit.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra del Oro
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6109 Salem Rd. #274
6109 Salem Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1090 sqft
6109 Salem Rd. #274 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4130057)
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
519 Cedarbrook Lane
519 Cedarbrook Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6470 Via Del Rancho
6470 Via Del Rancho, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2244 sqft
Large 2-Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Single Family Residence located close to freeways and shopping. Very neat and well maintained with new interior paint, new carpet, and mini blinds.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8865 E Wiley Way
8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2443 sqft
Remodeled 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs.
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Mockingbird Lane
2710 Mockingbird Lane, Corona, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3802 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2710 Mockingbird Lane in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2684 Cold Springs Ln
2684 Cold Springs Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Studio apartment - Property Id: 248608 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom 1 full kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, fresh paint, 2 in 1 washer and dryer, separate entry and access, on street parking, no pets, no smoking, 2 persons
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
747 Savi Drive #104
747 Savi Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1675 sqft
Resort Style Living-Boardwalk Town Home - MAJOR RENT REDUCTION for immediate occupancy!!!New construction at the luxury Boardwalk Townhomes. Resort-style living in a gated community with pool, spa & cabana's, tot lot & bbq's.
