Home
/
Corona, CA
/
Brookwood Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Brookwood Villas

Open Now until 6pm
1885 San Remo Dr · (714) 677-8206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20-107 · Avail. now

$1,622

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 19-205 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 01-206 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-204 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 04-208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 16-207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookwood Villas.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
garage
courtyard
online portal
DUE TO COVID-19 OUR LEASING OFFICE IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. HOWEVER, WE ARE CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS OF OUR AVAILABLE APARTMENT HOMES. PLEASE CALL THE LEASING OFFICE TO SPEAK TO A LEASING AGENT. WE LOOK FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME.

Welcome to life made simple at Brookwood Villas Apartments in Corona, CA. Located in the heart of the city, you'll find contemporary one and two bedroom apartments that feature walk-in closets, hardwood style flooring, central air & heating, and private balconies and patios. You can get in your morning workout at our on-site fitness center, join friends and family at the tennis and racquetball court, or relax in the spa after a long day. Our apartments for rent in Corona are pet-friendly so feel free to visit our doggy park with your furry friends! We are conveniently located near the Corona-Norco School District as well as The Plaza on Sixth Street Shopping Center which offers an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 carport included, garage: $140/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookwood Villas have any available units?
Brookwood Villas has 11 units available starting at $1,622 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookwood Villas have?
Some of Brookwood Villas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookwood Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Brookwood Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookwood Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookwood Villas is pet friendly.
Does Brookwood Villas offer parking?
Yes, Brookwood Villas offers parking.
Does Brookwood Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookwood Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookwood Villas have a pool?
Yes, Brookwood Villas has a pool.
Does Brookwood Villas have accessible units?
No, Brookwood Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Brookwood Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookwood Villas has units with dishwashers.
