Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:43 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA with move-in specials

25 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
15 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Contact for Availability
The Retreat
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Results within 5 miles of Corona
12 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
16 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
4 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Results within 10 miles of Corona
16 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
5 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Corona, CA

"Corona is the talk of the whole world... thousands will see the greatest speed demons smash all records Tuesday." (Corona Courier, Sept. 4, 1913)

In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Corona, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Corona apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Corona apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

