11 Apartments for rent in Corona, CA with move-in specials
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 24
"Corona is the talk of the whole world... thousands will see the greatest speed demons smash all records Tuesday." (Corona Courier, Sept. 4, 1913)
In the early 1900s, racing daredevils found the perfect racetrack in Corona's Grand Boulevard. This three-mile, circular street became the defining characteristic of the newly-built city. While no one races around the "Circle City" anymore, Corona is still a popular city in Southern California. These people are drawn to the carefully groomed neighborhoods of the third-largest city in Riverside County. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Corona apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Corona apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.