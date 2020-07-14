Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool on-site laundry carport courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Vasona does it again at Sequoyah Apartments. A complete renovation that raises your quality of apartment living in Concord. Everythings new, from the interiors to the landscaping with entire exterior. With signature appointments, dark burgundy awnings, two tier fountains, custom front brick retaining garden walls, all double pane / vinyl frame custom windows with verticals and valances. All new appliances, new carpet with pad, ceramic tile, ceiling lighted fans and air conditioning. Please call for an appointment today.