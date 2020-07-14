All apartments in Concord
Adobe Lake

1530 Ellis St · (925) 403-4921
Location

1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 43 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adobe Lake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Sophisticated city living with lake views and manicured grounds. Live minutes from the excitement of downtown Concord, dining, shopping, schools and scenic parks. Make Adobe Lake apartment homes the place you want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adobe Lake have any available units?
Adobe Lake has 4 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Adobe Lake have?
Some of Adobe Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adobe Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Adobe Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adobe Lake pet-friendly?
No, Adobe Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does Adobe Lake offer parking?
Yes, Adobe Lake offers parking.
Does Adobe Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Adobe Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Adobe Lake have a pool?
Yes, Adobe Lake has a pool.
Does Adobe Lake have accessible units?
No, Adobe Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Adobe Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Adobe Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Adobe Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Adobe Lake has units with air conditioning.
