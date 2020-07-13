All apartments in Concord
Adelaide Pines Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Adelaide Pines Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
1730 Adelaide St · (619) 345-5382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA 94519
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adelaide Pines Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
on-site laundry
carport
Adelaide Pines is a quite Community. A complete renovation that raises your quality of apartment living in Concord. Everything is new, from the interiors to the exterior and landscaping. Our community stands out in the neighborhood as a great value and wonderful place to live. Our newly remodeled one and two bedroom apartments really stand out. New carpeting and appliances along with ceramic tile floors in kitchen, dining room and bath really make the apartments shine. Relax in our pool while doing laundry in one of our two convenient laundry rooms. The location is perfectly centered for BART, freeways and the "Park-and-Shop" Mall. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: Holding deposit $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions

Does Adelaide Pines Apartments have any available units?
Adelaide Pines Apartments has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Adelaide Pines Apartments have?
Some of Adelaide Pines Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adelaide Pines Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Adelaide Pines Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adelaide Pines Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Adelaide Pines Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does Adelaide Pines Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Adelaide Pines Apartments offers parking.
Does Adelaide Pines Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Adelaide Pines Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Adelaide Pines Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Adelaide Pines Apartments has a pool.
Does Adelaide Pines Apartments have accessible units?
No, Adelaide Pines Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Adelaide Pines Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Adelaide Pines Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Adelaide Pines Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Adelaide Pines Apartments has units with air conditioning.

