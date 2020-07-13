Adelaide Pines Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool on-site laundry carport

Adelaide Pines is a quite Community. A complete renovation that raises your quality of apartment living in Concord. Everything is new, from the interiors to the exterior and landscaping. Our community stands out in the neighborhood as a great value and wonderful place to live. Our newly remodeled one and two bedroom apartments really stand out. New carpeting and appliances along with ceramic tile floors in kitchen, dining room and bath really make the apartments shine. Relax in our pool while doing laundry in one of our two convenient laundry rooms. The location is perfectly centered for BART, freeways and the "Park-and-Shop" Mall. Please call for an appointment today.