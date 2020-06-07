All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

825 East Palomar Street

825 East Palomar Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 724 Sq. Ft. $700 off first month !

Features
- Individual heat/AC controls
- Air Conditioning
- Frost Free Refrigerator
- Fully-equipped kitchen
- Walk In Closets
- Features may vary by apartment
- 9 ft. ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Dishwasher
- Private Patio/Balcony
- High Speed Internet Access Available
- Views
- Microwave
- Interior Sprinkler System
- Linen Closets

Community Amenities
- Gated Entrance/Gated Community
- Media/Theater Room
- Close to schools
- Reserved Parking
- Playground
- Courtesy Officer
- Business Center/Copier/Fax
- Close to restaurants and shopping
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Outdoor Barbecue Grill And Or Picnic Area
- Clubhouse with Game room
- Pre-Wired For Alarms
- Spa/Hot Tub
- Central Location
- Cable/Satellite TV
- Garage and or Covered Parking

Pet Policy
Breed Restrictions Apply - Call for Details

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/chula-vista-ca?lid=12519478

(RLNE5104660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 East Palomar Street have any available units?
825 East Palomar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 East Palomar Street have?
Some of 825 East Palomar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 East Palomar Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 East Palomar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 East Palomar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 East Palomar Street is pet friendly.
Does 825 East Palomar Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 East Palomar Street offers parking.
Does 825 East Palomar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 East Palomar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 East Palomar Street have a pool?
Yes, 825 East Palomar Street has a pool.
Does 825 East Palomar Street have accessible units?
No, 825 East Palomar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 East Palomar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 East Palomar Street has units with dishwashers.
