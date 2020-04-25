814 Verin Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Rancho Del Rey Home - Property Id: 76764



Air Conditioning !!! 3 Bdrm/ 2-1/2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage. Call Richard now at (619) 518-5802. Free up your weekends because the gardener is included !! New carpet, tile, and Master Bath shower enclosure. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Rancho Del Rey, with easy access to highways, your new home also has Central Heat, a fireplace, and tons of extra storage space. There is even a cathedral ceiling--transversed by a bridge--that has windows to bath the interior of your home in a cheerful light. Your guests will enter your home across a beautiful stone tile medallion. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and the Master Bath has two sinks, a shower, and separate tub. Two-car garage & fenced backyard. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Southwestern College (Costco, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Smart & Final, Ralph's, Bed Bath and Beyond, Ranch 99, YMCA, a multiplex theater, and more). Local parks & canyon trails for weekend adventures. No pets. No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/76764p

Property Id 76764



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5072461)