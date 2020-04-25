814 Verin Lane

Amenities
Rancho Del Rey Home - Property Id: 76764
Air Conditioning !!! 3 Bdrm/ 2-1/2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage. Call Richard now at (619) 518-5802. Free up your weekends because the gardener is included !! New carpet, tile, and Master Bath shower enclosure. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Rancho Del Rey, with easy access to highways, your new home also has Central Heat, a fireplace, and tons of extra storage space. There is even a cathedral ceiling--transversed by a bridge--that has windows to bath the interior of your home in a cheerful light. Your guests will enter your home across a beautiful stone tile medallion. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and the Master Bath has two sinks, a shower, and separate tub. Two-car garage & fenced backyard. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Southwestern College (Costco, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Smart & Final, Ralph's, Bed Bath and Beyond, Ranch 99, YMCA, a multiplex theater, and more). Local parks & canyon trails for weekend adventures. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/76764p
No Pets Allowed
