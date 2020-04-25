All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

814 Verin Lane

814 Verin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

814 Verin Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
Rancho Del Rey Home - Property Id: 76764

Air Conditioning !!! 3 Bdrm/ 2-1/2 Bath/ 2 Car Garage. Call Richard now at (619) 518-5802. Free up your weekends because the gardener is included !! New carpet, tile, and Master Bath shower enclosure. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Rancho Del Rey, with easy access to highways, your new home also has Central Heat, a fireplace, and tons of extra storage space. There is even a cathedral ceiling--transversed by a bridge--that has windows to bath the interior of your home in a cheerful light. Your guests will enter your home across a beautiful stone tile medallion. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and the Master Bath has two sinks, a shower, and separate tub. Two-car garage & fenced backyard. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Southwestern College (Costco, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Smart & Final, Ralph's, Bed Bath and Beyond, Ranch 99, YMCA, a multiplex theater, and more). Local parks & canyon trails for weekend adventures. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/76764p
Property Id 76764

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Verin Lane have any available units?
814 Verin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Verin Lane have?
Some of 814 Verin Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Verin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
814 Verin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Verin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 814 Verin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 814 Verin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 814 Verin Lane does offer parking.
Does 814 Verin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Verin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Verin Lane have a pool?
No, 814 Verin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 814 Verin Lane have accessible units?
No, 814 Verin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Verin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Verin Lane has units with dishwashers.
