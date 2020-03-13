All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B

796 Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

796 Colorado Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immediate Availability!!!

This 2 bedroom 1 bath beauty has just been remodeled. New carpet, and paint. Kitchen has granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and new stove and refrigerator. Bathroom has new tile floors and shower surround, sink, and toilet. Ceiling fans. New window coverings, and more! Enjoy your huge private back yard with room to spread out and relax while you barbeque! Front yard is shared. Enjoy the large playground right next to your home !!!

Great location in west Chula Vista!!! Convenient to the 5 Freeway with a short drive to downtown, border, various military locations, and very close to the waterfront and Chula Vista Marina and all the growth in those areas. Close to shopping, entertainment, and hospital. Nearby schools include Mueller Charter and Chula Vista High.

Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer hookups in garage provided.

Parking - Private 1-car garage plus 1 driveway parking space included

RENT - $1950 per month which includes regular front yard landscape maintenance.

UTILITIES - Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of backyard landscaping.

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B have any available units?
796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B have?
Some of 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B offers parking.
Does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B have a pool?
No, 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College