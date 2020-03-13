796 Colorado Avenue - Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immediate Availability!!!



This 2 bedroom 1 bath beauty has just been remodeled. New carpet, and paint. Kitchen has granite counters, upgraded cabinets, and new stove and refrigerator. Bathroom has new tile floors and shower surround, sink, and toilet. Ceiling fans. New window coverings, and more! Enjoy your huge private back yard with room to spread out and relax while you barbeque! Front yard is shared. Enjoy the large playground right next to your home !!!



Great location in west Chula Vista!!! Convenient to the 5 Freeway with a short drive to downtown, border, various military locations, and very close to the waterfront and Chula Vista Marina and all the growth in those areas. Close to shopping, entertainment, and hospital. Nearby schools include Mueller Charter and Chula Vista High.



Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer hookups in garage provided.



Parking - Private 1-car garage plus 1 driveway parking space included



RENT - $1950 per month which includes regular front yard landscape maintenance.



UTILITIES - Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of backyard landscaping.



Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.



Application Process



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422