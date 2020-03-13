All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 737 Brookstone Rd 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
737 Brookstone Rd 104
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

737 Brookstone Rd 104

737 Brookstone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

737 Brookstone Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Full bathroom lake view apartment - Property Id: 185913

2 bed 2 bath apartment on bottom floor for rent available now. Located in the highly desirable Eastlake community with view of the eastlake lake and steps away from the popular eastlake lagoon. Tenants will receive...
-Access to lagoon for swimming/sun bathing
-Access to lake for fishing and peddle boats
-Access to three different surrounding pools
-Access to tennis courts
-Assigned parking spot with storage unit
-Parking pass for 2nd vehicle to park in common area
-Washer, dryer, A/C, heater, refrigerator/freezer, oven, microwave, and stove all located inside unit
-Fireplace
-Private patio with view of lake and lagoon with additional storage room
-Trash and water included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185913
Property Id 185913

(RLNE5370993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 have any available units?
737 Brookstone Rd 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 have?
Some of 737 Brookstone Rd 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Brookstone Rd 104 currently offering any rent specials?
737 Brookstone Rd 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Brookstone Rd 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Brookstone Rd 104 is pet friendly.
Does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 offer parking?
Yes, 737 Brookstone Rd 104 offers parking.
Does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Brookstone Rd 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 have a pool?
Yes, 737 Brookstone Rd 104 has a pool.
Does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 have accessible units?
No, 737 Brookstone Rd 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Brookstone Rd 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Brookstone Rd 104 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College