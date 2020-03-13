737 Brookstone Rd 104

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Full bathroom lake view apartment - Property Id: 185913



2 bed 2 bath apartment on bottom floor for rent available now. Located in the highly desirable Eastlake community with view of the eastlake lake and steps away from the popular eastlake lagoon. Tenants will receive...

-Access to lagoon for swimming/sun bathing

-Access to lake for fishing and peddle boats

-Access to three different surrounding pools

-Access to tennis courts

-Assigned parking spot with storage unit

-Parking pass for 2nd vehicle to park in common area

-Washer, dryer, A/C, heater, refrigerator/freezer, oven, microwave, and stove all located inside unit

-Fireplace

-Private patio with view of lake and lagoon with additional storage room

-Trash and water included

