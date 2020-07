Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautifully upgraded Casita featuring new paint, new flooring and nicely maintained yard. It has one bedroom with walk-in closet and an extra room that can be turned into an office, playroom or another bedroom. This move-in ready home is nestled in the quiet part of West Chula Vista and is convenient to shopping, restaurants and freeway.