388 K Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking game room range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming cottage with detached game room - Near Naval Base - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage with a bright and open floor plan. Enclosed front porch and laundry room. Kitchen has a gas stove. The refrigerator and washer and dryer are for the tenants use only and will not be replaced. Large detached game room!!

Off street parking and fenced yard.

Close to shops, transportation and schools. Near Naval Base and Coronado.



PICTURES COMING SOON



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. PETS ON APPROVAL WITH ADDITIONAL RENT/DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE5410036)