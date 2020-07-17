All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 388 K Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
388 K Street
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

388 K Street

388 K Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

388 K Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
game room
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming cottage with detached game room - Near Naval Base - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage with a bright and open floor plan. Enclosed front porch and laundry room. Kitchen has a gas stove. The refrigerator and washer and dryer are for the tenants use only and will not be replaced. Large detached game room!!
Off street parking and fenced yard.
Close to shops, transportation and schools. Near Naval Base and Coronado.

PICTURES COMING SOON

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. PETS ON APPROVAL WITH ADDITIONAL RENT/DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5410036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 K Street have any available units?
388 K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 K Street have?
Some of 388 K Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
388 K Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 K Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 K Street is pet friendly.
Does 388 K Street offer parking?
Yes, 388 K Street offers parking.
Does 388 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 K Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 K Street have a pool?
No, 388 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 388 K Street have accessible units?
No, 388 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 388 K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College