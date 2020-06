Amenities

Single story home located on cul-de-sac. Close to downtown Chula Vista, shopping, fire and police departments, schools, restaurants, and freeways. Hardwood floors. One car garage with driveway. Lots of storage. Detached room in backyard can serve as an office or fourth bedroom. Front bedroom has a wall removed for entrance into family room. Enclosed backyard with covered patio. Gardener, trash and recycle included in the rent. Cat okay upon approval.