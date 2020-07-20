285 Moss Street #1

Amenities
1BR 1BA Condo in Chula Vista - Updated Kitchen and Bath, Community Laundry, 1 Parking Space, Pool/Clubhouse Onsite - *******AVAILABLE NOW********
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Located in Chula Vista
285 Moss St. #1
Chula Vista, CA 91911
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 621 SqFt
Condo
1 Parking Spot
1st Floor - Building 1
Stove/Oven-Electric
Refrigerator
White and Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Backsplash
Quartz Countertop
New Flooring in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Light/Bright Floor Plan
Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
Wood Laminate Flooring - Living Area/Kitchen
Tile Floors in Bath
Refinished Tub
Updated Bathroom
Carpet in Bedroom
No AC
Heat
1 Off Street Parking Space
Washer/Dryer On-Site - Coin-Op Laundry
Pool on Site
Clubhouse on Site
BBQ in Complex
**Owner pays for Cable in the unit**
CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Golf Course
Shopping
Grocery
Downtown Chula Vista
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Phone/Internet
**HOA PROVIDES BASIC CABLE**
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1235.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Cat or Dog 15lbs or Less as per HOA
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE4867596)