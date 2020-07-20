All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 285 Moss Street #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
285 Moss Street #1
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

285 Moss Street #1

285 Moss St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Castle Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

285 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1BR 1BA Condo in Chula Vista - Updated Kitchen and Bath, Community Laundry, 1 Parking Space, Pool/Clubhouse Onsite - *******AVAILABLE NOW********

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Chula Vista

285 Moss St. #1
Chula Vista, CA 91911

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 621 SqFt
Condo
1 Parking Spot
1st Floor - Building 1

Stove/Oven-Electric
Refrigerator
White and Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Backsplash
Quartz Countertop
New Flooring in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Light/Bright Floor Plan
Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
Wood Laminate Flooring - Living Area/Kitchen
Tile Floors in Bath
Refinished Tub
Updated Bathroom
Carpet in Bedroom

No AC
Heat
1 Off Street Parking Space
Washer/Dryer On-Site - Coin-Op Laundry
Pool on Site
Clubhouse on Site
BBQ in Complex
**Owner pays for Cable in the unit**

CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Golf Course
Shopping
Grocery
Downtown Chula Vista
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Phone/Internet
**HOA PROVIDES BASIC CABLE**

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1235.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Cat or Dog 15lbs or Less as per HOA
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4867596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Moss Street #1 have any available units?
285 Moss Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Moss Street #1 have?
Some of 285 Moss Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Moss Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
285 Moss Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Moss Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Moss Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 285 Moss Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 285 Moss Street #1 offers parking.
Does 285 Moss Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Moss Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Moss Street #1 have a pool?
Yes, 285 Moss Street #1 has a pool.
Does 285 Moss Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 285 Moss Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Moss Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Moss Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College