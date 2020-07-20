285 Moss Street #1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1BR 1BA Condo in Chula Vista - Updated Kitchen and Bath, Community Laundry, 1 Parking Space, Pool/Clubhouse Onsite - *******AVAILABLE NOW********



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Chula Vista



285 Moss St. #1

Chula Vista, CA 91911



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 621 SqFt

Condo

1 Parking Spot

1st Floor - Building 1



Stove/Oven-Electric

Refrigerator

White and Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Backsplash

Quartz Countertop

New Flooring in Kitchen



Open Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

Light/Bright Floor Plan

Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

Wood Laminate Flooring - Living Area/Kitchen

Tile Floors in Bath

Refinished Tub

Updated Bathroom

Carpet in Bedroom



No AC

Heat

1 Off Street Parking Space

Washer/Dryer On-Site - Coin-Op Laundry

Pool on Site

Clubhouse on Site

BBQ in Complex

**Owner pays for Cable in the unit**



CLOSE TO:

Restaurants

Golf Course

Shopping

Grocery

Downtown Chula Vista

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Phone/Internet

**HOA PROVIDES BASIC CABLE**



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1235.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Cat or Dog 15lbs or Less as per HOA

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4867596)