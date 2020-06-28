2285 Huntington Pt Rd #149

Amenities

Sedona Town Home in Rolling Hills Ranch! - This is the perfect floor plan featuring a bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor. HUGE open concept living room and kitchen with a big center island and tons of cabinet space. Kitchen also features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. 2 bedrooms located on the 3rd floor each with their own en-suite bath. Property also features central forced heat and air conditioning, a 2-car garage, washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Central A/C. You will love this community nestled in the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista, just across the street from Thurgood Marshall Elementary and Mackenzie Creek community park. One small pet welcome (subject to breed restrictions and additional deposit) This property does not accept housing vouchers. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



