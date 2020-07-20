All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

2284 Red Leaf Ln

2284 Red Leaf Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2284 Red Leaf Ln, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
LIGHT & BRIGHT HOUSE WITH SOLAR. PET FRIENDLY!!! -
A Beautiful 4 Bedroom HOME in East Lake with attached Garage for 2 Cars. Home has an open floor plan, with a bonus room, walk in closets, 2 fireplaces, all appliances including microwave and a jacuzzi / spa. Tile & Carpet throughout. It is walking distance to School, Shops and Restaurants.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Central Heat
- Bonus Room (Upstairs Loft)
- Dining room
- Open floor plan
- Walk-in closet
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath
- Tile Floors
- Carpet
- Attached Garage
- Patio
- Recessed Lighting
- Washer / Dryer Included
- 2 Fireplace
- Family Room
- Jacuzzi / Spa
- Alarm System available
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walking distance to mass transit
- Walking distance to restaurants
- Corner Unit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Cottage Lane
- Fitness Room
- Security Guard
- Swimming Pool
- Club House
- Tennis Court

OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:

Year Built: 2006
Parking: Car Garage for 2 Cars, Parking Pass only needed if don't intend to Park in Garage. All Parking Inside Community are Marked Resident or Guest Parking

Click/paste on this link to schedule a viewing of the property:

If a person is going to be viewing the house and we are present, then they do not need to give credit card information or id.

ID and credit card are for VACANT AND CODEBOX properties only.

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, solar
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3459191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

