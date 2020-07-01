All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 228 I st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
228 I st
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

228 I st

228 I Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

228 I Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
228 I st Available 01/04/20 Single Family home for rent in Chula Vista! - Charming single family home for rent with lots of character! Home features original refinished hardwood floors. Renovated one year ago with newer carpet, paint, refrigerator, and stove. Kitchen has an eat-in bench. Attic space is open and offers plenty of room to use as you wish! Washer/dryer hook-ups in laundry room and includes a sink. Gardener will be included. Great location! Near shops, restaurants, and the Chula Vista Mall. Quick access to the 5, 54, and 805 freeways. Available early 2020.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking and no pets allowed please.

(RLNE3242704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 I st have any available units?
228 I st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 I st have?
Some of 228 I st's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 I st currently offering any rent specials?
228 I st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 I st pet-friendly?
No, 228 I st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 228 I st offer parking?
No, 228 I st does not offer parking.
Does 228 I st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 I st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 I st have a pool?
No, 228 I st does not have a pool.
Does 228 I st have accessible units?
No, 228 I st does not have accessible units.
Does 228 I st have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 I st does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College