228 I st Available 01/04/20 Single Family home for rent in Chula Vista! - Charming single family home for rent with lots of character! Home features original refinished hardwood floors. Renovated one year ago with newer carpet, paint, refrigerator, and stove. Kitchen has an eat-in bench. Attic space is open and offers plenty of room to use as you wish! Washer/dryer hook-ups in laundry room and includes a sink. Gardener will be included. Great location! Near shops, restaurants, and the Chula Vista Mall. Quick access to the 5, 54, and 805 freeways. Available early 2020.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking and no pets allowed please.



(RLNE3242704)