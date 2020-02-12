All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2254 Lago Madero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2254 Lago Madero
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2254 Lago Madero

2254 Lago Madero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2254 Lago Madero, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Wont last! Beautiful home in the gated community of CHAPALA. Single two story home one shared wall. On a Culdesac. guest parking street available across unit. tennis courts, pool, greenbelts. This is a 2 story home 2 car garage, plus 2 driveway. 4BRs 3full Baths. bedroom and full bath downstairs. livingroom, dinningroom combo. fireplace. large picture windows to patio area. open kitchen. maple cabinetry. laminated flooring, tile floors, carpet upstairs. laundry hookups in garage, high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Lago Madero have any available units?
2254 Lago Madero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 Lago Madero have?
Some of 2254 Lago Madero's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Lago Madero currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Lago Madero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Lago Madero pet-friendly?
No, 2254 Lago Madero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2254 Lago Madero offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Lago Madero offers parking.
Does 2254 Lago Madero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 Lago Madero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Lago Madero have a pool?
Yes, 2254 Lago Madero has a pool.
Does 2254 Lago Madero have accessible units?
No, 2254 Lago Madero does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Lago Madero have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 Lago Madero does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College