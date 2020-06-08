2215 Antonio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come see and Rent this beautiful property located in Eastlake Chula Vista. This property lies in the Cordova HOA Community that has 2 pools and near by community parks. This home features 2225 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, with a bedroom located on the first floor with 3 Full baths. Custom wood flooring on the main floor, granite counter-tops and custom paint throughout. It is a 2 car garage space along with a low maintenance back yard. Has both central air and heating, all appliances will be included in the rental price. Looking for a minimum 12 month lease, First month rent and security deposit needed prior to move in. This unit will be available by prior to end of year or by request