All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2215 Antonio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2215 Antonio Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM

2215 Antonio Drive

2215 Antonio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2215 Antonio Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come see and Rent this beautiful property located in Eastlake Chula Vista. This property lies in the Cordova HOA Community that has 2 pools and near by community parks. This home features 2225 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, with a bedroom located on the first floor with 3 Full baths. Custom wood flooring on the main floor, granite counter-tops and custom paint throughout. It is a 2 car garage space along with a low maintenance back yard. Has both central air and heating, all appliances will be included in the rental price. Looking for a minimum 12 month lease, First month rent and security deposit needed prior to move in. This unit will be available by prior to end of year or by request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Antonio Drive have any available units?
2215 Antonio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Antonio Drive have?
Some of 2215 Antonio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Antonio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Antonio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Antonio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Antonio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2215 Antonio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Antonio Drive offers parking.
Does 2215 Antonio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Antonio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Antonio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2215 Antonio Drive has a pool.
Does 2215 Antonio Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Antonio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Antonio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Antonio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College