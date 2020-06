2063 LAKERIDGE CIRCLE, #104

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool guest parking

$1,995.00 RENT 2 BEDROOM / TWO BATH CONDO IN EASTLAKE VILLAGE CHULA VISTA - 2 BED, 2 FULL BATH CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL EASTLAKE VILLAGE.

$1,995.00 RENT /$1,995.00 DEPOSIT. 1 YEAR LEASE

CALL OLIVER LEASING DIRECTOR @ 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR VIEWING

SWIMING POOLS, KIDS PLAY AREA, EASTLAKE SHORES BEACH CLUB INCLUDING SWIMMING LAGOON, LAKE, PICNIC AREA, SUN BATHING BEACH AND RECREATION HALL WITH KITCHEN (available to rent for parties and more).



2 LARGE BEDROOMS (MASTER HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET) 2ND BEDROOM HAS LARGE WARDROBE CLOSET. BOTH HAVE NEW CARPET.

LIVING ROOM, DINNING ROOM, KITCHEN, BATHS AND HALL HAVE SANDSTONE CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. WHITE BRICK DECORATIVE FIRE PLACE ACCENTS THE LIVING ROOM LEADING ONTO THE SPACIOUS PATIO W/STORAGE.



LAMINATE COUNTERS SHOWCASE THE ALL WHITE APPLIANCES, STOVE / OVEN, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, DEEP STAINLESS SINKS, AND SPACIOUS CABINETS. INCLUDES GARBAGE DISPOSAL.THE DINING ROOM HAS CEILING FAN AND LARGE WINDOW TO THE GARDEN LIKE ENTRY.



THIS UNIT COME WITH CARPORT PARKING (#256) WITH STORAGE AND LOTS OF VISITOR PARKING..

1/4 MILE TO THE 125 FREEWAY, CLOSE TO THE 805. MINUTES TO THE EAST LAKE VILLAGE CENTER:STARBUCKS, WENDYS, CVS PHARMACY, LOWE'S,TARGET, KOHL'S, PETCO, BROKEN YOKE RESTAURANT, CHULA VISTA COMMUNITY PARK AND MUCH MORE..



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Parking in carport #256



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays Utilities (Gas, Elec)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Cat Deposit $300/ea. Dogs $350/ea

Breed & Weight Restrictions Apply



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

