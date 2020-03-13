All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1944 Caminito Alcala

1944 Caminito Alcala · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Caminito Alcala, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with additional bonus room/office and 2 car garage! Located in Otay Ranch near shopping and schools. Upgraded with laminate and tile flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Tri-level with balcony, fireplace and 1/2 bath on main floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark cherry cabinets. Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hook-ups, plus air conditioning! Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Pet upon approval under 25lbs, $250 pet deposit. Community Pool, Spa & Fitness Center! Close to the 125 Toll and 805 freeways. Call DRW (619) 421-9090 www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Caminito Alcala have any available units?
1944 Caminito Alcala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Caminito Alcala have?
Some of 1944 Caminito Alcala's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Caminito Alcala currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Caminito Alcala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Caminito Alcala pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Caminito Alcala is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Caminito Alcala offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Caminito Alcala offers parking.
Does 1944 Caminito Alcala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Caminito Alcala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Caminito Alcala have a pool?
Yes, 1944 Caminito Alcala has a pool.
Does 1944 Caminito Alcala have accessible units?
No, 1944 Caminito Alcala does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Caminito Alcala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Caminito Alcala has units with dishwashers.

