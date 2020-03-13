1944 Caminito Alcala

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with additional bonus room/office and 2 car garage! Located in Otay Ranch near shopping and schools. Upgraded with laminate and tile flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Tri-level with balcony, fireplace and 1/2 bath on main floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark cherry cabinets. Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hook-ups, plus air conditioning! Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Pet upon approval under 25lbs, $250 pet deposit. Community Pool, Spa & Fitness Center! Close to the 125 Toll and 805 freeways. Call DRW (619) 421-9090 www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You



(RLNE2588939)