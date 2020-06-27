1837 Olive Green St

Amenities
Description:
This air-conditioned three bed three and a half bath, three story townhome offers beautiful plank hardwood flooring. Kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas grill-top range/oven, dishwasher and built-on microwave. This property featured a large patio and a two car attached garages. This community offers a beautiful pool/spa as well as a playground and a fitness center.
Price:$2,295.00
Deposit:$2,200.00
Availability:Now!
Size:1419 ft2
Beds:3
Baths:3.5
Pets:Pets OK!
Parking:Yes
Minimum Monthly Income:$ 5,737.50