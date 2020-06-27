All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1837 Olive Green St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1837 Olive Green St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1837 Olive Green St

1837 Olive Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1837 Olive Green Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Description:
This air-conditioned three bed three and a half bath, three story townhome offers beautiful plank hardwood flooring. Kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas grill-top range/oven, dishwasher and built-on microwave. This property featured a large patio and a two car attached garages. This community offers a beautiful pool/spa as well as a playground and a fitness center.

Price:$2,295.00
Deposit:$2,200.00
Availability:Now!
Size:1419 ft2
Beds:3
Baths:3.5
Pets:Pets OK!
Parking:Yes
Minimum Monthly Income:$ 5,737.50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Olive Green St have any available units?
1837 Olive Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Olive Green St have?
Some of 1837 Olive Green St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Olive Green St currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Olive Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Olive Green St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 Olive Green St is pet friendly.
Does 1837 Olive Green St offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Olive Green St offers parking.
Does 1837 Olive Green St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Olive Green St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Olive Green St have a pool?
Yes, 1837 Olive Green St has a pool.
Does 1837 Olive Green St have accessible units?
No, 1837 Olive Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Olive Green St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 Olive Green St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College