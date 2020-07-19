All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1

1485 Caminito Sardinia · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Caminito Sardinia, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 Available 03/15/19 End Unit Townhome at The Summit at Eastlake - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 Bath townhome available March 15th, 2019!

Two story townhome with gorgeous hardwood floors and carpet throughout the house. There is a separate living room and dining room space with a fantastic glass fireplace separating the rooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave)

All bedrooms are on the second floor. There is a main hallway bathroom on the second floor. The master suite includes an attached bathroom.

There is a separate laundry areas with a washer and dryer included.

The home also includes an attached 2 car garage.

Rent: $2,600 Per Month
Security Deposit: $2,600
No Pets Accepted

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults 18 yrs. or older
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $6,500 a month or more
Income Verification (2 months of paychecks stubs or last 2 years tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Call to schedule your showing today.

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4710205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 have any available units?
1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 have?
Some of 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 has a pool.
Does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
