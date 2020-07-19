Amenities
1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 Available 03/15/19 End Unit Townhome at The Summit at Eastlake - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 Bath townhome available March 15th, 2019!
Two story townhome with gorgeous hardwood floors and carpet throughout the house. There is a separate living room and dining room space with a fantastic glass fireplace separating the rooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave)
All bedrooms are on the second floor. There is a main hallway bathroom on the second floor. The master suite includes an attached bathroom.
There is a separate laundry areas with a washer and dryer included.
The home also includes an attached 2 car garage.
Rent: $2,600 Per Month
Security Deposit: $2,600
No Pets Accepted
Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults 18 yrs. or older
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $6,500 a month or more
Income Verification (2 months of paychecks stubs or last 2 years tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)
Call to schedule your showing today.
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4710205)