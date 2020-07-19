Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill garage

1485 Caminito Sardinia Unit #1 Available 03/15/19 End Unit Townhome at The Summit at Eastlake - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 Bath townhome available March 15th, 2019!



Two story townhome with gorgeous hardwood floors and carpet throughout the house. There is a separate living room and dining room space with a fantastic glass fireplace separating the rooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave)



All bedrooms are on the second floor. There is a main hallway bathroom on the second floor. The master suite includes an attached bathroom.



There is a separate laundry areas with a washer and dryer included.



The home also includes an attached 2 car garage.



Rent: $2,600 Per Month

Security Deposit: $2,600

No Pets Accepted



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults 18 yrs. or older

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $6,500 a month or more

Income Verification (2 months of paychecks stubs or last 2 years tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Call to schedule your showing today.



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4710205)