Chula Vista, CA
1399 Serena Circle
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:45 PM

1399 Serena Circle

1399 Serena Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths and new neutral carpet will be in both bedrooms. Living Room, Dining area and kitchen in a great-room style floor plan on first level, fireplace, recessed lighting, light wood cabinetry, white tile countertops, stainless appliances including newer French-door refrigerator, gas grill-top range-oven, and dishwasher in kitchen. Also front-load, HE washer and dryer in closet, attached 2-car garage with built-in storage, and a big patio you will thoroughly enjoy. One master bedroom has vaulted cathedral ceilings for an extra-roomy feeling and mirrored walk-in closet while the second master bedroom has standard-size mirrored closet. Both upstairs private baths have tub-shower combinations and there is a half-bath on first floor. Steps to sparkling pool and spa; close to shopping, restaurants, freeway access; walk to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as Southwestern College. This townhome is wired for alarm system with monitoring at tenant expense.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 Serena Circle have any available units?
1399 Serena Circle has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1399 Serena Circle have?
Some of 1399 Serena Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 Serena Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1399 Serena Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 Serena Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1399 Serena Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1399 Serena Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1399 Serena Circle does offer parking.
Does 1399 Serena Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1399 Serena Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 Serena Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1399 Serena Circle has a pool.
Does 1399 Serena Circle have accessible units?
No, 1399 Serena Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 Serena Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1399 Serena Circle has units with dishwashers.
