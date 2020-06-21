1399 Serena Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths and new neutral carpet will be in both bedrooms. Living Room, Dining area and kitchen in a great-room style floor plan on first level, fireplace, recessed lighting, light wood cabinetry, white tile countertops, stainless appliances including newer French-door refrigerator, gas grill-top range-oven, and dishwasher in kitchen. Also front-load, HE washer and dryer in closet, attached 2-car garage with built-in storage, and a big patio you will thoroughly enjoy. One master bedroom has vaulted cathedral ceilings for an extra-roomy feeling and mirrored walk-in closet while the second master bedroom has standard-size mirrored closet. Both upstairs private baths have tub-shower combinations and there is a half-bath on first floor. Steps to sparkling pool and spa; close to shopping, restaurants, freeway access; walk to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as Southwestern College. This townhome is wired for alarm system with monitoring at tenant expense.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 8/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

