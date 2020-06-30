All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8

1381 Santa Diana Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1381 Santa Diana Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 Available 03/15/20 Beautiful Condo in Chula Vista!! Available NOW! - 1381 Santa Diana Rd #8 is a condo in Chula Vista, CA 91913. This 1,635 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, 2-story townhome located in the Village of Montecito Ridge in vibrant Otay Ranch. Light and bright! This home looks like a model home! The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and appliances. Newer built in 2015, large sized bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, tankless water heater, 2 car garage, A/C, upstairs laundry room and nice patio in front. Great location & walking distance to school and community.

Nearby schools include Muraoka (Saburo) Elementary, Otay Ranch Senior High School and Otay Ranch Senior High School. The closest grocery store is Hot Sauces N More. Nearby restaurants include Tastea Grill, Bamboo Garden Thai Cuisine and SK Research Institute, near Independence Park, el Rancho del Rey Park, and Sunridge Park.

(RLNE5176334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 have any available units?
1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 have?
Some of 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 offers parking.
Does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 have a pool?
Yes, 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 has a pool.
Does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 have accessible units?
No, 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

