1381 Santa Diana Rd. #8 Available 03/15/20 Beautiful Condo in Chula Vista!! Available NOW! - 1381 Santa Diana Rd #8 is a condo in Chula Vista, CA 91913. This 1,635 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, 2-story townhome located in the Village of Montecito Ridge in vibrant Otay Ranch. Light and bright! This home looks like a model home! The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and appliances. Newer built in 2015, large sized bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, tankless water heater, 2 car garage, A/C, upstairs laundry room and nice patio in front. Great location & walking distance to school and community.



Nearby schools include Muraoka (Saburo) Elementary, Otay Ranch Senior High School and Otay Ranch Senior High School. The closest grocery store is Hot Sauces N More. Nearby restaurants include Tastea Grill, Bamboo Garden Thai Cuisine and SK Research Institute, near Independence Park, el Rancho del Rey Park, and Sunridge Park.



(RLNE5176334)