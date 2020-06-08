All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1346 Nicolette Ave #1223
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1346 Nicolette Ave #1223

1346 Nicolette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1346 Nicolette Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 Available 03/15/20 PRICE REDUCED! Dual Master condo in Otay Ranch - Large Pets OK - This second floor condo includes all appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and full sized stacking washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage and one additional assigned parking space. Visitor parking by permit only.

Community features: Pool, Spa, Fitness Room, Clubhouse, and Playground.

Tenant pays SDG&E and water.
1 Year Lease
HOA Limit of 1 dog or cat. No weight restrictions
Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $4625
The couch and the entertainment center in the pics are gone

Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.

(RLNE2417726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 have any available units?
1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 have?
Some of 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 offers parking.
Does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 have a pool?
Yes, 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 has a pool.
Does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 have accessible units?
No, 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College