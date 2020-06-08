Amenities

1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 Available 03/15/20 PRICE REDUCED! Dual Master condo in Otay Ranch - Large Pets OK - This second floor condo includes all appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and full sized stacking washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage and one additional assigned parking space. Visitor parking by permit only.



Community features: Pool, Spa, Fitness Room, Clubhouse, and Playground.



Tenant pays SDG&E and water.

1 Year Lease

HOA Limit of 1 dog or cat. No weight restrictions

Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $4625

The couch and the entertainment center in the pics are gone



Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.



