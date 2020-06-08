Amenities
1346 Nicolette Ave #1223 Available 03/15/20 PRICE REDUCED! Dual Master condo in Otay Ranch - Large Pets OK - This second floor condo includes all appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and full sized stacking washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage and one additional assigned parking space. Visitor parking by permit only.
Community features: Pool, Spa, Fitness Room, Clubhouse, and Playground.
Tenant pays SDG&E and water.
1 Year Lease
HOA Limit of 1 dog or cat. No weight restrictions
Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $4625
The couch and the entertainment center in the pics are gone
Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.
(RLNE2417726)