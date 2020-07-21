1330 Caminito Fabrizio #63

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Chula Vista - Available August 10, 2019 - This tri-level 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is located in the gated community of The Summit at Eastlake. The first floor of this home has a tandem 2 car garage with direct access into the home as well as a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer.



On the second floor you will find the kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The fully upgraded gourmet kitchen is complete with a beautiful back splash, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets for storage, recessed upgraded lighting, gas stove and oven, built in microwave and full size refrigerator. The dining room and living room are light and bright with high ceilings, access to the large outdoor patio and tile floors. The bathroom is upgraded with a newer vanity and light fixture and the bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and wood floors.



The third floor boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom is large, with his/her closets, lots of windows and is complete with an ensuite that contains a large soaking tub, shower and dual his/hers vanities.



This home has newer paint, has either tile or wood floors throughout, is cable ready, has central AC/heat and has an optional alarm system. The gated community is beautifully well kept complete with a large park, large community pool and hot tub, and fitness facilities. The home is cable/internet ready and within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and more!



The 805, 125 and 905 freeways are easily accessible and the home is only 16 miles away from Naval Base San Diego and less than 20 miles away from MCRD, North Island, and Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The 805, 125 and 905 freeways are easily accessible from this home and there are many military families in the community.



Pet friendly on approval and with additional deposit.

1 Year Lease.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Must have excellent credit - no collections / evictions

Income must be 3xs the monthly rent combined



Contact Jennifer via text/phone or email 619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagment.com to set up a private tour. Please do not disturb tenants.



(RLNE4085425)