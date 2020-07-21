All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1330 Caminito Fabrizio #63

1330 Caminito Fabrizio · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Caminito Fabrizio, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Chula Vista - Available August 10, 2019 - This tri-level 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is located in the gated community of The Summit at Eastlake. The first floor of this home has a tandem 2 car garage with direct access into the home as well as a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

On the second floor you will find the kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. The fully upgraded gourmet kitchen is complete with a beautiful back splash, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets for storage, recessed upgraded lighting, gas stove and oven, built in microwave and full size refrigerator. The dining room and living room are light and bright with high ceilings, access to the large outdoor patio and tile floors. The bathroom is upgraded with a newer vanity and light fixture and the bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and wood floors.

The third floor boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom is large, with his/her closets, lots of windows and is complete with an ensuite that contains a large soaking tub, shower and dual his/hers vanities.

This home has newer paint, has either tile or wood floors throughout, is cable ready, has central AC/heat and has an optional alarm system. The gated community is beautifully well kept complete with a large park, large community pool and hot tub, and fitness facilities. The home is cable/internet ready and within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and more!

The 805, 125 and 905 freeways are easily accessible and the home is only 16 miles away from Naval Base San Diego and less than 20 miles away from MCRD, North Island, and Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The 805, 125 and 905 freeways are easily accessible from this home and there are many military families in the community.

Pet friendly on approval and with additional deposit.
1 Year Lease.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Must have excellent credit - no collections / evictions
Income must be 3xs the monthly rent combined

Contact Jennifer via text/phone or email 619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagment.com to set up a private tour. Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE4085425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

