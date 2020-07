Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Huge home, newer carpet, paint, new stove, new dishwasher, refrigerator is included. Open living room and dining area plus 2 bedrooms are on the first floor with full bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms and full bathroom and an additional GRANNY FLAT with studio set up with full bathroom and separate entrance plus inside access. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups. large backyard with gardener service included. Ideal for extended family.



(RLNE4997545)