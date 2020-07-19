All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

1033 Paseo Entrada, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a51465c0d3 ----
2795.00
Dogs OK
Cats OK
small pets only!!
No
No
Remodeled home in the heart of Rancho Del Rey ready for move in! this corner lot home has new kitchen cabinets and appliances, new carpets, new paint, with large open floor plan with high ceilings, low maintenance backyard area, MONTHLY LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, plantation window shutters, large master bedroom with 1 full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, got to see to appreciate!! (ss)

(***If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work!
Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
3095
Yolanda or Victoria
Showings@nobleproperties.info
619-575-6200 ext. 220 or 204
2018/11/28

Six Months Lease

Appliances
Bathroom
Cabinets
Carpeted Floors
Closets
Cozy Gas Fireplace
Enhanced Kitchen
Garage
Stove
Washer And Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Paseo Entrada have any available units?
1033 Paseo Entrada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Paseo Entrada have?
Some of 1033 Paseo Entrada's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Paseo Entrada currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Paseo Entrada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Paseo Entrada pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Paseo Entrada is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Paseo Entrada offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Paseo Entrada offers parking.
Does 1033 Paseo Entrada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Paseo Entrada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Paseo Entrada have a pool?
No, 1033 Paseo Entrada does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Paseo Entrada have accessible units?
No, 1033 Paseo Entrada does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Paseo Entrada have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Paseo Entrada does not have units with dishwashers.
