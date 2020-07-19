1033 Paseo Entrada

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2795.00

Dogs OK

Cats OK

small pets only!!

No

No

Remodeled home in the heart of Rancho Del Rey ready for move in! this corner lot home has new kitchen cabinets and appliances, new carpets, new paint, with large open floor plan with high ceilings, low maintenance backyard area, MONTHLY LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, plantation window shutters, large master bedroom with 1 full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, got to see to appreciate!! (ss)



Noble Real Estate Services

www.NobleProperties.info

1371 Presioca St.

Spring Valley

CA

91977

3095

Yolanda or Victoria

Showings@nobleproperties.info

619-575-6200 ext. 220 or 204

2018/11/28



Six Months Lease



Appliances

Bathroom

Cabinets

Carpeted Floors

Closets

Cozy Gas Fireplace

Enhanced Kitchen

Garage

Stove

Washer And Dryer Connections