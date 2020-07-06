827 Windcrest Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan in the Harbor Point community. Home has a loft with a built in closet. Kitchen has microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer located in the 2 car attached garage. Home is located in a gated community and situated on a cul-de-sac. Community has a refreshing pool and spa. Walking distance to Poinsettia Park. Short drive to South Carlsbad State Beach Campgrounds, Ralphs, and the Poinsettia Coaster Station. Easy access to the I-5, Beach and shopping.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

BRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 9/20/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.