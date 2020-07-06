All apartments in Carlsbad
827 Windcrest Drive
827 Windcrest Drive

827 Windcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

827 Windcrest Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan in the Harbor Point community. Home has a loft with a built in closet. Kitchen has microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer located in the 2 car attached garage. Home is located in a gated community and situated on a cul-de-sac. Community has a refreshing pool and spa. Walking distance to Poinsettia Park. Short drive to South Carlsbad State Beach Campgrounds, Ralphs, and the Poinsettia Coaster Station. Easy access to the I-5, Beach and shopping.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 9/20/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

