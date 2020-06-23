811 Ramblewood Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804 West Anaheim
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Fireplace in front room, formal dining room, swimming pool, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, cul-de-sac, nice quiet family neighborhood, close to Knott's Berry Farm, Twilla Reid Elementry school, Orangewood Jr Hi, Western Hi School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 S Ramblewood Dr have any available units?
811 S Ramblewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 811 S Ramblewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
811 S Ramblewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.