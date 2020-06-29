All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

712 N Mavis St First floor

712 North Mavis Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit First floor Available 05/11/20 Beautiful single unit !!MOVING SPECIAL - Property Id: 214973

Looking for a 1 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home for you. We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor, ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. Ceiling fan in bedroom. you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned GARAGE parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214973
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 N Mavis St First floor have any available units?
712 N Mavis St First floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 N Mavis St First floor have?
Some of 712 N Mavis St First floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 N Mavis St First floor currently offering any rent specials?
712 N Mavis St First floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 N Mavis St First floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 N Mavis St First floor is pet friendly.
Does 712 N Mavis St First floor offer parking?
Yes, 712 N Mavis St First floor offers parking.
Does 712 N Mavis St First floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 N Mavis St First floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 N Mavis St First floor have a pool?
No, 712 N Mavis St First floor does not have a pool.
Does 712 N Mavis St First floor have accessible units?
No, 712 N Mavis St First floor does not have accessible units.
Does 712 N Mavis St First floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 N Mavis St First floor does not have units with dishwashers.
