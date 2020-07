The Mix at CTR City

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving bike storage

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Promenade at Anaheim is the center of an emerging creative urban neighborhood in the heart of Downtown Anaheim and moments from Disneyland.