Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3121 W. Ball Road
3121 West Ball Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Anaheim
West Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location
3121 West Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR / 2.5 BA, attached 2 car garage, 2 story townhome in quiet neighborhood - Close to Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland. Very clean unit ready for move in
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5501383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3121 W. Ball Road have any available units?
3121 W. Ball Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 3121 W. Ball Road currently offering any rent specials?
3121 W. Ball Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 W. Ball Road pet-friendly?
No, 3121 W. Ball Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 3121 W. Ball Road offer parking?
Yes, 3121 W. Ball Road offers parking.
Does 3121 W. Ball Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 W. Ball Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 W. Ball Road have a pool?
No, 3121 W. Ball Road does not have a pool.
Does 3121 W. Ball Road have accessible units?
No, 3121 W. Ball Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 W. Ball Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 W. Ball Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 W. Ball Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 W. Ball Road does not have units with air conditioning.
