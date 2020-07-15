8418 S Burien Road

Amenities

Available MID JULY! Welcoming 1538 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home offers tile, wood laminate flooring & carpeted bedrooms. Inviting Kitchen with natural lighting from skylight, Granite Counter tops with plenty of storage space, all appliances included. Freshly painted large master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. Utility room with washer & dryer, water softener, and 4 ft extended garage with storage shelving. Landscaped backyard with low maintenance & extended covered patio. Located near shopping, restaurants and an easy I-10 commute. This home is within the Vail School District. Please call Vail Property Management at 520-445-7134 or visit VailPropertyMGT.com for an application.