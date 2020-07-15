All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

8418 S Burien Road

8418 South Burien Road · (520) 445-7134
Location

8418 South Burien Road, Tucson, AZ 85747
Rita Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available MID JULY! Welcoming 1538 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home offers tile, wood laminate flooring & carpeted bedrooms. Inviting Kitchen with natural lighting from skylight, Granite Counter tops with plenty of storage space, all appliances included. Freshly painted large master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. Utility room with washer & dryer, water softener, and 4 ft extended garage with storage shelving. Landscaped backyard with low maintenance & extended covered patio. Located near shopping, restaurants and an easy I-10 commute. This home is within the Vail School District. Please call Vail Property Management at 520-445-7134 or visit VailPropertyMGT.com for an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 S Burien Road have any available units?
8418 S Burien Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 S Burien Road have?
Some of 8418 S Burien Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 S Burien Road currently offering any rent specials?
8418 S Burien Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 S Burien Road pet-friendly?
No, 8418 S Burien Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 8418 S Burien Road offer parking?
Yes, 8418 S Burien Road offers parking.
Does 8418 S Burien Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8418 S Burien Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 S Burien Road have a pool?
No, 8418 S Burien Road does not have a pool.
Does 8418 S Burien Road have accessible units?
No, 8418 S Burien Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 S Burien Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 S Burien Road has units with dishwashers.
