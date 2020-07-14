All apartments in Tucson
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell

Location

3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2012 · Avail. Oct 8

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 419 sqft

Unit 3025 · Avail. Sep 8

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 419 sqft

Unit 3015 · Avail. Sep 8

$639

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2095 · Avail. Sep 8

$729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 1088 · Avail. Sep 12

$739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 1061 · Avail. Aug 11

$739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 699 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Deerfield Village is just minutes away from a wide selection of dining, lots of shopping, and entertainment. You'll love being so close to the University of Arizona and Pima Community College. Every important convenience is located just steps outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant -- $150.00 Admin
Deposit: $350.00 Stanard Deposit or $87.50 Surety Bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Water/Sewer/Trash fees apply: 1B: $20/mo; 2B1B: $30/mo; 2B2B: $40/mo
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chow, Rottweilers , all wolf breeds, Pitbull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. 65LBS
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 65 lbs
Parking Details: . Surface Lot, Open parking [no reserved spaces].
Storage Details: Additional storage included on each patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell have any available units?
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell has 10 units available starting at $609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell have?
Some of Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell offer parking?
No, Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell does not offer parking.
Does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell have units with washers and dryers?
No, Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell has a pool.
Does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell have accessible units?
No, Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

