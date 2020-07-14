Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant -- $150.00 Admin
Deposit: $350.00 Stanard Deposit or $87.50 Surety Bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Water/Sewer/Trash fees apply: 1B: $20/mo; 2B1B: $30/mo; 2B2B: $40/mo
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chow, Rottweilers , all wolf breeds, Pitbull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. 65LBS
Parking Details: . Surface Lot, Open parking [no reserved spaces].
Storage Details: Additional storage included on each patio