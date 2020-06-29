All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

The Hedrick on Mountain

2848 North Mountain Avenue · (520) 441-8442
Location

2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
Hedrick Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hedrick on Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain. Situated right on the Cat Tran line, you'll only be moments away from University of Arizona and Banner Medical Center. This community will be ideal for those looking for an irresistible combination of residential leisure, convenience, and quality in a contemporary living environment. We are located right outside the city center to give you the best shopping, fine dining, and entertainment the area has to offer.

* Actual furniture provided may be different than the furniture that is shown in the floor plan images.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: 250 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets per home.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hedrick on Mountain have any available units?
The Hedrick on Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hedrick on Mountain have?
Some of The Hedrick on Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hedrick on Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
The Hedrick on Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hedrick on Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hedrick on Mountain is pet friendly.
Does The Hedrick on Mountain offer parking?
No, The Hedrick on Mountain does not offer parking.
Does The Hedrick on Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hedrick on Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hedrick on Mountain have a pool?
Yes, The Hedrick on Mountain has a pool.
Does The Hedrick on Mountain have accessible units?
No, The Hedrick on Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does The Hedrick on Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, The Hedrick on Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.
