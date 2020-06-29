Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill google fiber internet access

Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain. Situated right on the Cat Tran line, you'll only be moments away from University of Arizona and Banner Medical Center. This community will be ideal for those looking for an irresistible combination of residential leisure, convenience, and quality in a contemporary living environment. We are located right outside the city center to give you the best shopping, fine dining, and entertainment the area has to offer.



* Actual furniture provided may be different than the furniture that is shown in the floor plan images.