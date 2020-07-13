All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

McCormick

201 S Stone Ave · (520) 464-4917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
Downtown Tucson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1503 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1503 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McCormick.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
accessible
elevator
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy luxurious and spectacular living at McCormick in Tucson, Arizona. Located in Armory Park Neighborhood, take advantage of being within walking distance to the streetcar stop at Broadway and Stone, the Entertainment District and the Scott Enhanced Pedestrian Area. Fine dining, excellent shopping, and great workouts are all close at hand. If convenience and location are important factors to you, you've come to the right place.Choose from our exceptional floor plans uniquely designed with standard features to fit your discerning lifestyle. Each residence comes elegantly equipped with abundant appointments such as wine refrigerators in each home, double and triple pane Low-E windows, Quartz countertops in kitchens and Corian in bathrooms, Shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, spacious closets and the washer and dryer are on the bedroom level. Your home in McCormick will allow you to enjoy maximum in comfort and convenience with a style you will proudly call your own.From the moment you arrive at our gated community, you will feel like McCormick is home. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. You will be greeted by a professional staff that is dedicated to providing excellent service. Call and schedule your personal tour today and see why this is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 non-refundable admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Private attached 1 or 2 car garages for all units.
Storage Details: Garage is large enough for extra storage. Certain units have storage on balconies

Frequently Asked Questions

Does McCormick have any available units?
McCormick has 2 units available starting at $2,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does McCormick have?
Some of McCormick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McCormick currently offering any rent specials?
McCormick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McCormick pet-friendly?
Yes, McCormick is pet friendly.
Does McCormick offer parking?
Yes, McCormick offers parking.
Does McCormick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McCormick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McCormick have a pool?
No, McCormick does not have a pool.
Does McCormick have accessible units?
Yes, McCormick has accessible units.
Does McCormick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McCormick has units with dishwashers.

