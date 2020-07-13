Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking accessible elevator garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Enjoy luxurious and spectacular living at McCormick in Tucson, Arizona. Located in Armory Park Neighborhood, take advantage of being within walking distance to the streetcar stop at Broadway and Stone, the Entertainment District and the Scott Enhanced Pedestrian Area. Fine dining, excellent shopping, and great workouts are all close at hand. If convenience and location are important factors to you, you've come to the right place.Choose from our exceptional floor plans uniquely designed with standard features to fit your discerning lifestyle. Each residence comes elegantly equipped with abundant appointments such as wine refrigerators in each home, double and triple pane Low-E windows, Quartz countertops in kitchens and Corian in bathrooms, Shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, spacious closets and the washer and dryer are on the bedroom level. Your home in McCormick will allow you to enjoy maximum in comfort and convenience with a style you will proudly call your own.From the moment you arrive at our gated community, you will feel like McCormick is home. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. You will be greeted by a professional staff that is dedicated to providing excellent service. Call and schedule your personal tour today and see why this is the perfect place to call home.