8183 S Via Elemental

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a Beauty! Fully Tiled, Interior Painted w/two tone paint, 3 bed, 2 bath, fans, granite slab counters throughout, very close to Purple Heart Park in Rita Ranch, open plan, great room concept, high ceilings, fireplace (pressed logs only), vaulted ceilings, custom lights, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds, East facing backyard w/ double long covered porch, 2 car extended garage. Gas heating, gas water heater, Central AC. Walk-in shower in Masterbath. No landscape watering required. Low care front & back. Fridge/freezer w/ icemaker, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove. Cable avail. Split bedroom plan. Dining area. Laundry room with Waher/Dryer Hook-Ups. Tiled roof. Built 1996. 2 Small Pets Ok. Renter's Insurance Req. Close To Shopping W/Quick Access To I-10 & Major Employers.