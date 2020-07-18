All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

8183 S Via Elemental

8183 South via Elemental · No Longer Available
Location

8183 South via Elemental, Tucson, AZ 85747
Rita Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a Beauty! Fully Tiled, Interior Painted w/two tone paint, 3 bed, 2 bath, fans, granite slab counters throughout, very close to Purple Heart Park in Rita Ranch, open plan, great room concept, high ceilings, fireplace (pressed logs only), vaulted ceilings, custom lights, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds, East facing backyard w/ double long covered porch, 2 car extended garage. Gas heating, gas water heater, Central AC. Walk-in shower in Masterbath. No landscape watering required. Low care front & back. Fridge/freezer w/ icemaker, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove. Cable avail. Split bedroom plan. Dining area. Laundry room with Waher/Dryer Hook-Ups. Tiled roof. Built 1996. 2 Small Pets Ok. Renter's Insurance Req. Close To Shopping W/Quick Access To I-10 & Major Employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8183 S Via Elemental have any available units?
8183 S Via Elemental doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8183 S Via Elemental have?
Some of 8183 S Via Elemental's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8183 S Via Elemental currently offering any rent specials?
8183 S Via Elemental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8183 S Via Elemental pet-friendly?
Yes, 8183 S Via Elemental is pet friendly.
Does 8183 S Via Elemental offer parking?
Yes, 8183 S Via Elemental offers parking.
Does 8183 S Via Elemental have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8183 S Via Elemental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8183 S Via Elemental have a pool?
No, 8183 S Via Elemental does not have a pool.
Does 8183 S Via Elemental have accessible units?
No, 8183 S Via Elemental does not have accessible units.
Does 8183 S Via Elemental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8183 S Via Elemental has units with dishwashers.
