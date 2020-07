Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse fire pit internet access media room pool table volleyball court

Enjoy apartment amenities such as our pool, spa, grill your specialty on one of our charcoal grills, and your pets will enjoy our pet park.



Enjoy living in your new home with a breakfast bar, laminate countertops & a bathroom vanity. Enjoy a nice evening after work in your private balcony/patio.



It's close to major shopping, such as Park Place Mall & employers such as David-Monthan Air Force Base & the new Amazon Fulfillment Center. Convenient and easy access to public transportation.