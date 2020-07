Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony furnished oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center

When you call CentrePoint Apartments home, you'll enjoy convenient and quality living at its finest. Located in northwest Tucson, our community is centrally located just north of River Road, east of I-10, west of Oracle Road, and south of Oro Valley and Marana, making our location a commuters dream! You can now focus your energy on your hobbies because CentrePoint is within mere minutes from Heritage Plaza, Foothills Mall, Omni Tucson National Golf Resort, and more! Discover how our community fits your lifestyle and stop by today!